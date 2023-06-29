WATCH | Shocking moment drunk paedophile is caught with pants unzipped and 6 children in car

Shocking video footage has emerged showing a child rapist, with his pants down, with six children in his car after being pulled over for drunk driving. The incident transpired last year in the US city of Albuquerque in the state of New Mexico but the footage has emerged only recently.

In the video clip, a New Mexico state police officer can be seen approaching 42-year-old Jeremy Guthrie after he was found dangerously driving in and out of the lanes of Albuquerque. However, what should have been a routine DUI arrest, soon took a dark turn.

Pulled over around 1 am by the officer, a slurry Guthrie is seen claiming that six children in his vehicle are his friends. After being asked to pull over, Guthrie says, "Sorry, just a little bit nervous."

"So was I, with the way you're driving," says the cop, before noticing the vehicle is packed with children. "Who are these kids to you?" the officer asks.

"This is my friend," Guthrie says about the girl sitting in the passenger seat. When the paedophile claims the child is 18, the police officer hits back saying the girl is not 18, "trust me, she don't look 18", before asking him to exit the vehicle.

× Raping a teen for over a year Following the arrest, more skeletons tumbled out of Guthrie's closet. Later in the day, a woman called the police and informed them that Guthrie had been raping her granddaughter. Subsequently, he was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl and her twin sister for more than a year - and getting one of them pregnant.

“It makes me sick. I’m livid at what he did to my granddaughters. And he’s just a very, very sick person,” said the grandmother.

According to Albuquerque Journal, the predator picked his targets using Snapchat and other social media platforms where teenagers are frequently active. One of the twins informed the police that Guthrie had numerous guns and used methamphetamine and cocaine when the girls were in his company.

Even after being arrested, Guthrie did not let go of his perverse tendencies and texted the minors. The Instagram messages showed Guthrie asking for money. When quizzed about how he was able to text from prison, he claimed to be using a guard's phone.

“I was over where one of my granddaughters was and she told my other granddaughter that he had contacted her,” said the grandmother.

(With inputs from agencies)