WATCH | Russian President Putin takes flight on nuclear-capable Tu-160M strategic bomber

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday (Feb 22) flew on a modernised Tu-160M nuclear-capable strategic bomber, in a move which is seen as a reminder to the West of Moscow’s nuclear capabilities amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Putin’s flight in nuclear-capable bomber

The Russian president took a 30-minute flight, as per Russian state news agency TASS, in the giant swing-wing plane, Tu-160M nuclear-capable strategic bomber, codenamed ‘Blackjack’ by NATO. The military aircraft is a modernised version of a Cold War-era bomber which was deployed by the Soviets in the event of a nuclear war to deliver weapons over long distances. President Vladimir Putin takes to the skies in Russia's TU-160M strategic bomber



(Video: The Kremlin)#VladimirPutin pic.twitter.com/bCD6QxgR1A — WION (@WIONews) February 22, 2024 × The Russian state TV showed Putin climbing down a ladder from the plane after the flight and praised the upgraded version of the Tu-160 bomber and called it a reliable aircraft which could be used by the Air Force.

“It’s a new machine, a lot about it is new. It’s easier to control. It’s reliable,” said Putin. As per Russian media reports he flew in an aircraft, named Ilya Muromets which took off from the Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Plant located in Kazan, 720 kilometres from the capital city of Moscow.

The bomber’s route was not disclosed, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ahead of the flight. The flight also came a day after Putin climbed into the aircraft’s cockpit and toured the plant in Kazan.

Putin’s flight in the nuclear-capable bomber comes amid its ongoing war with Ukraine where Russia recently took over the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka marking its biggest battlefield gain since its forces captured Bakhmut last May.

The Russian president, who is expected to easily win another six-year term in next month’s election, made the flight at a time when Moscow and the West are at odds due to the war in Ukraine and the recent death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

About the Tu-160M strategic bomber

The Tu-160M which can carry a crew of four is also capable of carrying 12 cruise missiles or 12 short-range nuclear missiles. The aircraft can fly around 12,000 kilometres without refuelling. It is also said to be the world’s largest supersonic military aircraft and the heaviest warplane.

Image shows a modernized Tu-160M nuclear-capable strategic bomber taking off in Kazan, Russia February 22, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Notably, this is not the first time that the 71-year-old Russian leader has flown on a Tu-160 aircraft. In 2005, Putin took an older version of the Tu-160 aircraft to an area where Russia's Northern Fleet was conducting training exercises.

Amid the ongoing war, the Russian president has repeatedly made veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Additionally, in a warning to the West over its continued support for Kyiv Russia suspended its participation in a landmark nuclear arms control agreement, the New START treaty.