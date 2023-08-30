Watch: Rare footage of former US marine Paul Whelan inside Russian prison

Former US marine veteran Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia, appeared in a rare video broadcasted by Russian state media. The video showed him in the prison where he is currently serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges.

The US government has dismissed the charges.

Russia Today television network aired the video on Monday and also shared it on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the video, Whelan can be seen in black prison attire at a penal colony situated in Russia's Mordovia region, about 566 km east of Moscow.

Whelan was accused of espionage by Russia in 2018 and subsequently convicted in 2020.

The video footage showed the former US marine operating a sewing machine when an English-speaking reporter requests an interview. Politely, Whelan declined, stating, "Sir, you understand when I say that I can't do an interview, which means that I can't answer any questions."

In different segments of the video, Whelan could be seen engaging in conversations with fellow inmates within the prison yard and having a meal in the cafeteria.

Following the video's release, Whelan's brother, David Whelan, expressed his appreciation for the chance to see his brother's appearance after such a prolonged period.

According to David Whelan, a prior interview request from the same network in May had led to retaliatory actions by prison staff due to his brother's non-participation.

Efforts to secure Paul Whelan's release have persisted, including recent communication between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Whelan.

Furthermore, American citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has faced espionage charges and faces a potential sentence for up to 20 years in a Russian prison.

The Biden administration has asserted its commitment to secure the release of both Whelan and Gershkovich.

