Watch | Pro-Palestinian demonstrators interrupt US Senate hearing demanding ceasefire in Gaza

A United States Senate hearing was interrupted by a pro-Palestinian demonstration, on Tuesday (Oct 31) while Washington’s top diplomat and defence secretary were said to be in the midst of arguing in favour of President Joe Biden’s request to Congress for a whopping $106 billion security package including funds for Ukraine and Israel.

What happened in the Senate?

The around one-minute clip shows Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking during a congressional hearing when a pro-Palestinian demonstrator stood up on the chair and denounced American officials for backing what they called “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza.

The hearing was reportedly interrupted multiple times. In the clip, the woman was heard yelling at the officials saying “Not even one Senator is calling for a ceasefire. Shame on you all,” before being escorted out of the chamber by a police officer.

Subsequently, a number of protesters sitting in the room raised their hands painted red with messages like “Free Gaza”. The police took all the protesters out of the hall. JUST IN - Blinken shouted down by multiple pro-ceasefire demonstrators in Senate, one of them chanted 'stop the war' pic.twitter.com/MD70seoRkZ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 31, 2023 × So far the US has not backed the calls for a ceasefire in Gaza. However, on Monday, the White House said that they do support calls for humanitarian “pauses” in fighting to get aid into Gaza.

“We do not believe that a ceasefire is the right answer right now,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. He added, “We do not support a ceasefire at this time.”

What was the hearing about?

Two of Biden’s top advisers – Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin – were testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee on Biden’s request for $106 billion to fund ambitious plans for Ukraine, Israel and US border security.

As per news agency AFP reports, the US president asked for $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.

Blinken and Austin argued that supporting American partners is vital to national security. Out of the requested $61.4 billion for Ukraine, about half of which would be spent in the United States to replenish weapons stocks drained by previous support for Kyiv.

The package also includes $7 billion for resisting China and bolstering allies in the Asia-Pacific region, and over $9 billion for humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Ukraine and Israel.

