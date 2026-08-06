/WATCH: Pilot tries to smuggle 26kg of ecstasy through Indonesia Airport

Indonesian authorities have released CCTV footage that they say shows a Malaysian pilot accused of attempting to smuggle 26kg of ecstasy and a small quantity of methamphetamine through Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

According to Indonesia’s Customs and Excise Department, the pilot arrived at Terminal 3 of the airport on July 29 before proceeding through the arrival hall and completing his customs declaration. Although he was initially directed to the dedicated “fast track” lane for flight crew, Customs officers carried out a further inspection after identifying him through risk profiling and behavioural analysis, authorities said.

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Officials alleged that a search of his luggage uncovered 26kg of ecstasy, equivalent to around 70,114 pills, along with 4g of methamphetamine concealed inside his suitcase.

Authorities also said officers seized a small bottle containing urine, which investigators suspect was intended to falsify the results of a urine drug test if one had been requested during the inspection. The allegation remains part of the ongoing investigation.