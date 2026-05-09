/WATCH: Pentagon releases footage of US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet bombing 2 Iranian tankers in Hormuz

The Pentagon on Friday (May 8) released video footage showing US forces striking and disabling two Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran despite an ongoing ceasefire negotiation process. According to the US military, American forces fired on the vessels after they allegedly attempted to breach a US-imposed blockade on Iranian ports. The footage released by the Pentagon reportedly shows the smokestacks of the two tankers being hit by an American fighter jet during the operation.

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The incident followed an overnight exchange of fire between US and Iranian forces and marks a significant escalation in the region, raising fresh concerns over global energy security and the stability of the fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

The US and Iran have been engaged in tense negotiations over a month-old ceasefire agreement aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, and scaling back Iran’s disputed nuclear programme.

Despite the latest military confrontation, Washington has maintained that the ceasefire remains in effect. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday that he expected “a serious offer” from Iran later in the day, indicating that diplomatic discussions were continuing. The US military also said its forces had earlier thwarted attacks on three Navy ships and carried out strikes on Iranian military facilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has remained largely blocked by Iran since the United States and Israel launched military operations on February 28, disrupting global energy supplies, pushing up fuel prices, and unsettling international markets. In response, Washington imposed its own blockade on Iranian ports, intensifying pressure on Tehran.