/‘Blatant violation’: Iran accuses US of ceasefire breach after overnight attacks as Tehran reports fresh clashes in Hormuz

Iran on Friday (May 8) accused the United States of violating the ceasefire as both sides blamed each other for triggering overnight clashes in the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after Tehran’s military command said that Washington initiated the exchange of fire by attacking an Iranian oil tanker and another ship, adding that its forces “immediately and in retaliation attacked American military vessels.” Meanwhile, Iranian media reported fresh “sporadic clashes” with the US in Hormuz on Friday.

“The action carried out last night was both a blatant violation of international law and a breach of the ceasefire,” foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said, as per the ISNA news agency.

“At the same time, the country's defenders delivered a 'major slap' to the enemy and repelled the enemies’ aggression with full force,” he added.

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Iranian media reports fresh clashes

Iran’s Fars news agency on Friday reported fresh “sporadic clashes” with the US naval forces in the Strait of Hormuz. “For the last hour, sporadic clashes have taken place between the Iranian armed forces and American vessels in the Strait of Hormuz,” it said.

The US Central Command said that it struck and disabled two Iranian-flagged tankers, accusing them of attempting to violate the American naval blockade of Iran’s ports. Washington has now intercepted four ships that it said were attempting to violate the US restrictions, which have been in place since April 13.

In a post on X, US Central Command said that the vessels, M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, were entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman. CENTCOM enforced blockade measures against the two unladen oil tankers, with F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) disabling them after firing munitions.

It added that US forces earlier disabled the Iranian-flagged M/T Hasna on May 6 when it attempted to move towards an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel was disabled with an F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

“All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM said.

Tensions have remained in the West Asian water despite a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, with both sides enforcing their blockades. Tehran has blocked the most crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, triggering a global energy supply crisis. Meanwhile, peace talks remained stalled.