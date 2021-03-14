Watch: Nigerian students kidnapped by gunmen beg for their lives

A video emerged from Nigeria showing college students that were kidnapped being prodded by the abductors while the students beg for their lives. The video, which first popped up on March 13 showed girls cowering on the floor in a forest, while armed abductors hit them with sticks.

On Thursday night, gunmen stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in the Kaduna state, which lies in the northern Nigeria. In the aftermath, at least 39 students continue to remain missing, marking the fourth such abduction in the northern part of the country since December 2020.

In the footage, which has been circulated across social media, students could be asking for help in both English and Hausa. One of them could be heard saying that the captors are looking for a ransom worth $1.31 million (500 million Naira).

"Anybody that comes from anywhere to come and rescue us, or do anything by force, they are going to take our lives," a male student could be heard saying in the clip, while an armed man stood behind him.

The College Provost Bello Mohammed Usman, along with the mother of one of the kidnapped students identified many shown in the clip as students who were abducted. This includes a pregnant women.

According to reports, the armed group broke into school located in the outskirts of Kaduna near a military academy at 11.30 pm local time on Thursday.

Security measures have been amped up. 180 students and staff members who were staying at the school have now been rescued and moved to a different location.