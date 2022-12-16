Watch: Nancy Pelosi snaps at a reporter: “Don't bother me with a question like that”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday lashed out at a reporter while addressing her weekly press conference after the latter questioned the speaker if she will be completing her two-year term.

Pelosi called the question 'a waste of my time'. In the press conference, the Democrat said that this 'may be the last' leadership press conference. Last month, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries was officially elected by her party, after pressurising Pelosi for years to step aside and make way for a new generation.

Still, Pelosi was able to comfortably clinch victory in the election from California Bay Area district.

During the press conference, the reporter had asked, “Will you commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco?”

“What is this? What is this? Don't bother me with a question like that,” the speaker snapped.

The journalist, however, did not give up and once again clamoured to ask a question in a room filled with other reporters.

Overlapping the noise of journalists, Pelosi said, “Really? Really? Okay. I said what I'm gonna do. Those kind of questions are such a waste of my time.”

However, the speaker did not provide the journalist with a definitive yes or no.

On November 13, the speaker said that she has 'no plans to step away from Congress', while speaking to ABC News' This Week.

In January 2022, Pelosi stated that she is looking out for her 18th full term in Congress. On Twitter, Pelosi said, “While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy. But we don’t agonise-we organise.”

“I am running for re-election to Congress to deliver For The People and defend Democracy,” she added.