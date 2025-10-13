All of the 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza were released by Hamas on Monday (Oct 13) under a ceasefire deal brokered by US President Donald Trump. Videos of the freed Israelis reuniting with their families have gone viral on social media, capturing emotional moments of their return. Meanwhile, Palestinian prisoners and Gazans were also released by Israel in exchange.

The hostages will undergo a medical check-up following their return after being held captive by Hamas for 738 days. Their release marks a significant breakthrough to end the two-year war in Gaza that began after the October 7 attack in Israel by the Palestinian militant group.

Videos and images shared by the authorities and circulated on social media capture the released Israelis reuniting with their families, as they cried happy tears and hugged each other.

About 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gazans were also released by Israel in exchange for hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 attacks. Similar celebrations were witnessed in Gaza as huge crowds welcomed the prisoners’ release by Israel.

The two-year war between Israel and Hamas began after the Palestinian militants launched a surprise attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. In the deadly incident, about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and 251 were taken hostage.

Hamas to release 4 dead hostages