WATCH | Miraculous escape: 75 stranded in cable cars rescued in Ecuador after 10-hour-long ordeal

In a commendable joint effort by firefighters and the police, a significant number of individuals who were trapped for nearly 10 hours on a popular tourist cable car in Quito, Ecuador's capital, have been successfully rescued.

The Quito municipality confirmed that a total of 75 people were safely brought to the ground, unharmed, following an electrical issue that caused the cable car system to come to a halt, reported the Financial Times. Lengthy stranding and safe rescues The passengers found themselves stranded for almost 10 hours as a result of the electrical problem that paralysed the cable car system. The municipality's statement specified that 48 individuals who were stuck at the highest terminal, situated approximately 4,000 metres (13,120 feet) above the sea level, were successfully rescued.

Watch the video here:

Así es el rescate de las personas atrapadas en el #Teleférico de #Quito . Más de 70 quedaron suspendidas y ya han pasado cerca de 7 horas desde que se reportó la falla técnica. pic.twitter.com/3aArsuTwLN — Metro Ecuador (@MetroEcuador) July 7, 2023 × Furthermore, 17 people were safely evacuated from gondolas suspended on the cable line, while an additional 10 reached the ground once the system resumed operation. The cable car, spanning a distance of 2.5 kilometres (1.5 miles) between two terminals, with the lowest terminal located at an altitude of 3,100 metres above sea level, was the lifeline for these stranded individuals. Dramatic rescue efforts Videos shared on the municipality's Twitter account showed gripping scenes as individuals were carefully lowered to safety from the gondolas. Among the rescued passengers were children, who emerged from the cabins upon reaching the ground, wrapped in emergency blankets.

Owing to the coordinated efforts of firefighters and the police, a successful rescue operation took place after a prolonged ordeal on the tourist cable car. The prompt response and effective execution ensured the safe evacuation of 75 individuals. This incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role played by emergency responders in safeguarding the well-being of those in need.