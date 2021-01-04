Watch | Men in parachutes jump off 25-floor hotel in Nashville

In a series of uncanny events that continue to rock Nashville, two men jumped from the rooftop bar of the Grand Hyatt hotel, which stirred panic among patrons in the bar. Local police claimed that two men BASE jumped from the rooftop out of the blue, which confused people who were at the bar.

According to bystanders, the men neared the ledge of the rooftop, and then abruptly jumped off the 25th floor on Friday evening. The incident report from the Metro Nashville Police claims that the boys reached the rooftop and then jumped off it. After this, the patrons were shocked, which stirred ''mass panic'' among many, as the police report added.

Following the leap, screams were heard in the crowd. Soon after, the men opened their parachutes and flew into the night. Soon after, they landed in an adjacent parking lot as reported by witnesses who were at the spot.

BASE JUMPERS AT THE GRAND HYATT NASHVILLE #nashvillenews pic.twitter.com/PJf6qfxStx — Amanda Bagley #SaaS #XR (@AmandaReality) January 2, 2021

After landing, the boys got into a car which was parked nearby, and then drove away, the report added. One of the patrons at the bar shared the footage on social media, which has gone viral since then.



BASE stands for building, antenna, span, and earth, and constitutes an extreme sport. As opposed to skydivers who jump out of planes with parachutes, BASE jumpers practice the sport from fixed objects like buildings, bridges, and cliffs.

According to hotel security, the men were reportedly guests at the hotel, they ascertained after the clip was handed over to the police. The identities of the men remain unknown so far. Later, the hotel chain confirmed that both men were guests at the hotel in a statement.



"The hotel immediately engaged local authorities, and the guests were subsequently evicted and banned from the hotel," the statement said.

"We vehemently condemn this kind of reckless behavior, and further questions regarding this situation may be directed to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department", it added.