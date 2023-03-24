Watch: Mass shooting prevented as security guards take gunman down at Florida strip club

Tampa Police Department officials are hailing security guards at a strip club in Florida for preventing a mass shooting. The incident took place Sunday night when a group of security guards stopped an armed man from entering a strip club in Tampa. The incident was captured on a surveillance camera. The gunman, identified as Michael Rudman, was wearing a devil mask and carrying a fully loaded firearm and a flashlight.

One of the guards, named Manny Resto, noticed the firearm and knocked it out of Rudman's hand as he tried to enter the strip club. The guard then picked up the gun and pointed it at Rudman, but the suspect attempted to grab it back. A struggle then ensued, with three guards holding Rudman down. One of the guards suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Police arrived at the scene and arrested Rudman, finding two additional loaded magazines and other weapons in his possession. One bullet was fired as the scene unfolded, although it struck the front gate of the club.

Resto’s actions were praised by Tampa Police interim Chief Lee Bercaw, who said that their heroic acts had potentially saved dozens of lives. As per a report by BBC, Lee Bercaw said there was "no question in my mind" the security guards had prevented a mass shooting.

Rudman was booked into Falkenburg Road Jail and faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and purchasing, possessing, or receiving a firearm while under a risk protection order.

The motive for Rudman's actions is still under investigation, but police noted that he had been at the venue the night prior.