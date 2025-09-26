/WATCH | Majority of delegations walk out of UN as Netanyahu vows to ‘finish the job’ against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday (Sep 26). However, before he even began his speech, the majority of the people walked out of the hall, while others applauded. In his speech, Netanyahu defended the military actions of Israel in Gaza as he vowed to continue the campaign to “finish the job” against Hamas and would do it “as quickly as possible”.

Those who walked out during the Israeli leader’s speech included representatives from Arab, Muslim, and African countries. Several members of the European nations also left the hall as Netanyahu began his speech.

The speech comes days after several Western countries, including Britain, Canada, Australia, France, and others, formally recognised a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu rejected the Palestinian statehood, telling those delegates who stayed to listen that it would be equivalent to “national suicide” for his country.

“Israel will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats. We will not commit national suicide because you don’t have the guts to face down the hostile media and antisemitic mobs demanding Israel's blood,” he said.

The Israeli prime minister also denied the allegations of “genocide” and “starvation” in Gaza, saying that Israel has repeatedly informed the civilian population to evacuate and leave the war-torn territory.

Netanyahu also sent a message to the hostages saying, “We have not forgotten you – not even for a second. The entire nation is with you, and we will not be silent or let up until we bring you all home, the living and the dead alike

Hamas says walkout shows Israel’s ‘isolation’

Following Netanyahu’s speech, Hamas said that the mass walkout of delegations at the United Nations showed Israel’s “isolation” as a result of the war in Gaza.