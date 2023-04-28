Biden's new gaffe at White House event 'Take Your Child to Work Day'

The Bring a Kid to Work Day was celebrated at the White House Thursday where kids stole the show donning garbs like that of secret service agents.

The day is an annual event held in the US on the 4th Thursday of April. This year's theme was "Working Better Together" and it is marked every year to encourage children to explore the many possibilities that the future holds. It provides American kids with a look into the working world.

But this event was not untouched by yet another gaffe by US President Joe Biden when, during a Thursday event at the White House, he was unable to recall the last country he had visited and needed to be reminded by a kid.

"What was the last country you travelled to," one child asked.

"The last country I've traveled — I'm trying to think the last one I was in — I, I've been to 89 — I've met with 89 heads of state so far, so, uh — I'm trying to think. What was the last — Where was the last place I was? It's hard to keep track. Um, I was — " Biden stuttered. "Ireland!" another child shouted.

"Yeah, you're right, Ireland," Biden said adding, "That's where it was. How'd you know that?"

On this, the kid replied saying he was also going to Ireland. Notably, Biden visited Ireland earlier this month.



US President Joe Biden welcomed dozens of children for Take Our Kids to Work Day at the White House. He was seen chatting with children casually on topics ranging from his breakfast to what his work involves all day.

His remarks started with extending thanks to the kids 'Secret Service agents' who walked him out at the venue and also to all the other kids for bringing their parents to work.

He joked, "When you’re President and they say, “Joe Biden is out in the waiting room coming to see you, promise me you won’t say, ‘Joe who?’” (Laughter.) You’ll remember me, okay?"

The conversation between Biden and the kids was filled with good humour and laughter as kids showed up with a plethora of questions for POTUS.

One child named Hadley asked Biden, "What’s it like being President?"

Biden replied, "Well, first of all, it’s probably the greatest honor anyone in America can have bestowed on them, number one. Number two, one of the best parts is — and I mean this sincerely — you get to meet so many different people. And number three, it also means that you live in this house. It’s not a bad place to live, you know? And number four, you get to meet folks like you. And I really mean it."

Kids at the event curiously engaged with Biden asking him questions such as his favourite ice cream flavour and how he became president of the United States.

One kid asked, "Why did you want to become the President?"

Biden replied talking at length about the laws for African Americans and the Civil Rights Movement. "Well, you know, when I was younger, 120 years ago — (laughter) — when — when I was younger, I was in — I lived in a state that — it was very hard for African Americans to have a fair chance. It was segregated by law."

"And so, as a high school student, I got involved in what was called the Civil Rights Movement. And so, one of the things that was happening in my state was we were trying to get people to run to fight for civil rights, and we were having trouble getting that many people to run the — when I started off. And they asked me to run."

