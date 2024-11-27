Austin, Texas

Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump, showed off the incoming US president's private jet, and danced to the tunes of YMCA in her vlog.

The YouTube video, which has garnered more than a million views at the time of writing this, was made during Trump's recent visit to Texas for a launch of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket.

Advertisment

Kai Madison Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr and Vanessa Haydon. A golf afficianado like her grandpa, the 17-year-old is the first grandchild of Trump.

In the video, she walks around with a friend for a virtual tour of the Trump jet.

Advertisment

Watch: Kai Trump enthrals audience in Milwaukee

Also read: Kai Trump drops Election Night vlog revealing behind-the-scenes moments from Trump's victory

Advertisment

Whats in the Trump private jet?

The Boeing 757, which is now called Trump Force One, has seating capacity of more than 40. It has several parts plated in gold, and boasts of a bedroom, guest room, gallery, dining room, shower, big screen TV and other amenities.

The first part of the video is Kai and her friend generally being teenagers, goofing around, playing and eating.

Who is Kai Trump, Donald Trump's granddaughter who steals the show at RNC with her emotional speech?

They walk through the plane and into the cockpit, where Kai sits in the co-pilot seat as the jet lands in Texas.

Rest of the video shows the SpaceX rocket launch, with Musk explaining to Donald Trump the rocket's features.

Watch it here:

Trump is known to use private jets even before becoming president.

He used to fly in them when he was at the helm of Trump Organization, his real estate business empire. He also flew in for his recent court appearances.

During his 2024 presidential campaigns also, he used the private jet.