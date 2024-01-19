WATCH | Israel 'attacks' Gaza's Al-Israa University, sparks concerns as war with Hamas rages on

As the war between Israel and Hamas militant group rages on, a video is circulating on social media which is believed to be a strike by Israeli forces on the Al-Israa University in southern Gaza. The footage, which appears to have been taken from drones or maybe from atop a tall building, opens up with pan-right shots of the building, seemingly abandoned, just like many other infrastructures amid the ongoing war.

The video then pans left, and in a matter of seconds the building gets blown off with huge plumes of smoke covering the skies. It is unclear if the attack was carried out by the Israeli Defence Forces and the kind of casualties caused by the explosion.

The target was the main campus building of Palestine University in the besieged Gaza.

The huge explosion which brought down the entire campus, has sent shockwaves across the region. Reports suggest that it could have been carried out by concealed bombs inside the campus.

Sharing the video on social media, Birzeit University in Palestine condemned the attack and wrote. "Birzeit University condemns the brutal assault and bombing of Al-Israa University campus by the Israeli occupation south of Gaza city, this occurred after seventy days of the occupation occupying the campus; turning it into their base, and military barracks for their forces." Hamas, while speaking over the rampant attacks on educational institutions by Israel, called it a "genocide". "We call on the United Nations and international rights groups to document these crimes and all crimes by the terrorist Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip, and to shoulder their responsibility to condemn and prosecute this criminal entity," the militant group added.

US reacts to Al-Israa University bombings

After the footage of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the US, Israel's close ally also commented on the incident.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reacting to the alleged bombing of the Gaza University said, “I don’t have independent information to verify that. But I can say that we continue to urge Israel to avoid damage to critical infrastructure – that would, of course, include universities – and to ensure the protection of humanitarian and medical sites.”

Apart from the educational institutions, healthcare facilities have also come under attack in Gaza since the October 7 assault by Hamas on Israel. As per reports, over 30 hospitals have become out of service whereas over 150 medical healthcare centres are out of operation because of the war.

(With inputs from agencies)