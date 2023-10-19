Watch | Israel-Hamas war: Protesters storm US Capitol demanding ceasefire in Gaza; around 300 arrested

At least 300 people were arrested after demonstrators from two progressive Jewish groups descended on the United States Capitol building in Washington DC, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. This came after the rally in Washington drew thousands of people inside and outside the Capitol building on the day that President Joe Biden was in the midst of a visit to the war-torn nation.

The war is nearing the two-week mark and has led to significant civilian casualties in both Israel and Gaza. More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed since Hamas’ attack on October 7 and thousands of others have been wounded.

Meanwhile, according to the Palestinian health ministry, the death toll in Gaza stood at 3,785 as of Thursday (Oct 19), with around 12,493 people injured.

'Ceasefire now'

The rally which was organised by two progressive Jewish groups – Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow – according to organisers drew a total of 10,000 people inside and outside the Capitol and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

However, it was a group of around 400 people that entered the rotunda of the Cannon House office building on Wednesday (Oct 18) afternoon inside Capitol Hill. The group was reportedly led by about 25 rabbis reading testimonials from Palestinians in Gaza and reciting prayers.

The demonstrators dressed in black T-shirts carried banners and placards which read “Jews say cease fire now” and “Not in our name” while activists sat clapping and singing on the floor.

“We shut down congress to draw mass attention to the U.S. complicity in Israel’s ongoing oppression of Palestinians,” said the Jewish Voice for Peace in a statement on X.

It added, “Just as we demand an end to genocide in Gaza, we must put the same effort into dismantling the systems of Zionism, apartheid, and colonialism that brought us to this moment.”



Jewish protesters chant “Palestinians have the right to live in freedom” and “Ceasefire now” in front of Capitol Hill today in the US history’s largest Jewish demonstration in support for Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/iAxpxSOG9u — Isabel Bonnet Belloso (@ibonnetb) October 18, 2023 × About 300 detained

Subsequently, the Capitol police began detaining the protesters as demonstrations are not permitted in congressional buildings.

According to American media reports citing the organisers, about 300 people have been arrested so far. The Capitol police in a statement on X said three were charged with assault on a police officer.

Images and videos of the incident show protesters being restrained with zip ties and led into police vans. However, the number of those detained may rise as they continue processing arrests.

The rally on Wednesday afternoon also follows a smaller protest near the White House on Monday (Oct 16) which according to JVP drew at least 5,000 people. In a series of posts on X, IfNotNow said “American Jews and allies have now blocked 4+ doors to the White House.”

It added, “We’re prepared to put our bodies in the way of more slaughter – we’re ready to stay here until Biden forces a ceasefire.”

The demonstration led to more than 30 arrests, according to media reports and have been attributed to either breaching safety barriers or obstructing entrances in the vicinity of the White House.

(With inputs from agencies)







