/WATCH: Iranian musician performs in front of power plant amid Tehran's 'human-chains' request and Trump's threat

An Iranian musician, Ali Ghamsari, delivered a traditional tar performance while seated on a mat outside the Damavand power plant in a dramatic response to rising geopolitical tensions. The act came after US President Donald Trump issued severe warnings about threatening to destroy Iran's energy facilities.



Several videos of the musician surfaced on social media showing Ghamsari calmly playing the tar, a long-necked instrument central to Persian classical music, while seated in a traditional setting. Known for his mastery of Persian classical compositions, Ghamsari used the performance as a symbolic expression.

"Hello my dear friends. I am currently at the Damavand Power Plant. I can't say, I wish you were here with me also since this is the site that has been threatened with attack which I hope won't happen. I hope the sound of my tar can have an impact on peace, help keep the lights in the homes from going out," Ghamsari said in the video.



His recital appears to be a direct response to Trump's recent ultimatums, which warned of a large-scale bombing campaign on Iran's civilian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened by Tuesday night (US time). He cautioned that non-compliance would lead to a coordinated attack targeting all the power-generating plants and bridges of Iran.

Tehran's 'human-chains' shield

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Meanwhile, Tehran has reportedly urged all its young citizens to create symbolic "human chains" around Iran's major power plants. The Ministry of Sports and Youth has called on youth grups, including athletes, artists and students, to assemble at these locations from 2:00 pm (local) on Tuesday.



This planned gathering is scheduled roughly 13 hours before the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which expires at 3:30 am local time on Wednesday. "This action (the human chain) has been formed at the suggestion of the youth themselves," Iran's Deputy of Youth Affairs, Alireza Rahimi, said in a video message.