Watch | Indian envoy visiting US gurdwara heckled by Khalistani protesters

In what comes as an embarrassment for the US security and intelligence apparatus, the Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu was heckled by a gang of Khalistani elements at a New York gurdwara.

The incident transpired on Sunday (Nov 26) when Sandhu visited the Hicksville Gurdwara in Long Island on the occasion of Gurpurab (birth anniversary of first Sikh guru). As soon as Sandhu arrived at the gurdwara, the Khalistani protesters, allegedly belonging to the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, started shouting.

The hecklers accused the ambassador of plotting the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and also conspiring to get another terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun murdered.

A video of the exchange between Sandhu and the Khalistani protesters has gone viral on social media. BJP national spokesperson

"You are responsible for the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. You plotted to kill Pannun. Do not dare to raise hands on him. Why are you not answering?" the hecklers could be heard shouting in Punjabi.

BJP national spokesperson RP Singh took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the video, alleging that the protest was led by Himmat Singh.

"Himmat Singh who led the pro-Khalistanis at Hicksville Gurdwara in New York also accused ambassador Sandhu for India's role in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was President of Surrey Gurdwara and the coordinator for Canadian Chapter of the Khalistan Referendum," wrote Singh. Khalistanies tried to heckle Indian Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS with basless Questions for his role in the failed plot to assassinate Gurpatwant, (SFJ) and Khalistan Referendum campaign.



Himmat Singh who led the pro Khalistanies at Hicksville Gurdwara in New York also accused… pic.twitter.com/JW5nqMQSxO — RP Singh National Spokesperson BJP (@rpsinghkhalsa) November 27, 2023 × Sandhu completes participation

Despite the ruckus, Sandhu participated in Kirtan during his stay at the gurdwara and reflected on Guru Nanak's message of togetherness and unity. He also partook in langar (community feast) with the community members.

"Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak’s everlasting message of togetherness, unity, & equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all," Sandhu posted. Privileged to join the local Sangat, including from Afghanistan, at Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island in celebrating Gurpurab- listened to Kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak’s everlasting message of togetherness, unity, & equality, partook langar, and sought blessings for all. pic.twitter.com/i45M2TuSdf — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) November 27, 2023 × In July, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, during an emergency parliament gathering stated he had 'credible allegations' that New Delhi was involved in the killing of 45-year-old Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Earlier this month, western media reported that Indian elements were responsible for hatching a plan to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun who has taken shelter in the US.