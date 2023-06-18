WATCH | Indian-Americans organise 'India Unity Day' march across US ahead of PM Modi's visit

Indian Americans in 20 major cities across the United States are organising the 'India Unity Day' march ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to the country from June 20-24. The marches, taking place in cities like New York and Washington, aim to extend a warm welcome to the Prime Minister. Engaging with the Indian Diaspora has become a prominent aspect of Modi's foreign visits. He often dedicates time to interact with the diaspora during his visits while displaying special gestures like taking selfies.

Bharat Barai, chairman of the Indian American Community Foundation, said, "Narendra Modi is the most popular Indian prime minister for the global Indian diaspora. Now he is the most popular world leader."

Prime Minister Modi's highly anticipated state visit to the US, commencing this week, will feature a relatively modest gathering in Washington DC due to his tight schedule. This has disappointed community leaders who had envisioned a grand event to match the enthusiastic welcomes Modi received in previous visits, such as at Madison Square Garden in 2014 and in Houston in 2019.

Also Read | Microsoft outages in early June due to cyberattacks VIDEO | Indian Americans hold 'India Unity Day' march in New York, welcoming PM Modi on his upcoming state visit to the USA. The 'India Unity Day' march is being held in 20 major cities across America today. pic.twitter.com/EE3695HnPN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 18, 2023 × Despite the scaled-down gathering, Indian diaspora members still hold immense pride and regard for PM Modi. Significant outcomes expected from PM Modi's state visit External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the US will yield significant outcomes. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted that this visit will mark the first time an Indian Prime Minister addresses the US Congress twice.

Minister Jaishankar stressed on the significance of PM Modi's address to the US Congress, noting that very few individuals have had this privilege. Only a select few world leaders, including Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela, have addressed the US Congress twice. This distinction reflects the high level of honor and recognition accorded to PM Modi during his state visit.

During his visit, PM Modi will also be hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a State Dinner on June 22, with an address to the Joint Session of Congress scheduled for the same day.

On June 21, Prime Minister Modi will mark the 9th International Day of Yoga by leading a yoga session at the UN Headquarters for the first time.

Watch | Russia's latest space agency mission: Raising a militia for the war in Ukraine? ×

PM Modi's trip to the United States is regarded as a significant event in India's bilateral engagements, particularly as a precursor to the G20 Summit scheduled for September, where President Biden is anticipated to visit New Delhi.