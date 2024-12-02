Los Angeles, United States

An Indian-American man, who works as a wedding photographer, shared disturbing footage in which he and his family were seen being attacked by racist remarks by a United Airlines passenger after the flight landed in Los Angeles.

The man, identified as Pervez Taufiq, had boarded a plane last week with his wife and their three sons to fly from Cancun to Los Angeles.

After landing in Los Angeles, their short journey on a transfer bus turned horrific when a fellow passenger attacked them and hurled vile remarks at them.

Taufiq said that his son was "harassed" by the foul-mouthed woman. Racist epithets were yelled at them during the bus ride, which the family recorded on a camera on November 24.

In the video, the woman was heard shouting, “Your family is from India, you have no respect, you have no rules, you think you can push everyone, push, push, push. You guys are f**king crazy."

Then, Taufiq asked the attacker to advise him to have “more curry, right?” Responding to it, the woman said she would "record your f**king tandoori a**" on her phone.

In the footage, the man was accused by the woman of being “racist” toward her after Taufiq said to someone that the woman was "rude and racist" and should be kicked off.

After it was found that the woman wasn't American, Taufiq clapped back at her and said that he was born in the United States. At the start of the video, the woman even showed her middle finger to the man.

United Airlines employees deboard the woman, Taufiq says she was 'drunk'

Speaking to the New York Post, Taufiq said that he had gone to see his 11-year-old son when he first spoke to the woman.

The woman appeared irritated and tried to move past the man and asked him if she could get to her seat. “I was like 'oh, yeah, sorry,' and then I moved to the side and she got to her seat and that was it,” said Taufiq.

He said that after the plane landed, he found that the woman had questioned his son and asked him if he was Indian.

The verbal altercation began when the woman snapped at the kids and asked them to keep quiet, he said.

In the recorded video, the employees of United Airlines were seen approaching the woman whom Taufiq had asked her to “Get off the bus, racist.”

The woman was deboarded from the bus because it was reported that she was causing difficulty, said Taufiq and added that the woman was “clearly” drunk.

Taking to Instagram, Taufiq said, “Blown away these types of people still exist. As photographers we have seen a lot of, but this is one we could have done without."

