Watch: Incredible time-lapse of our Sun recorded over the last 20 years

Have you ever wondered what the centre of our solar system - the gigantic Sun looks like when observed for a long period of time?

Well, fret not because NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) has released a time-lapse video to exhibit what has been up with our giant star lately, or 20 years to be exact.

Watch the clip below:

The time-lapse shows incredible visuals of the Sun, and how it has grown over the last two decades. The clip was released by NASA to mark the 25th anniversary of SOHO - the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory - a collaborative project between NASA and the European Space Agency.

The dramatic 50-minute long lapse clip shows all sorts of solar flare ups emanating from the Sun in the last 20 years - between 1998 and 2020 - to be exact.

Additionally, one can see the bursts of solar energy in the clip. These bursts are called “Coronal Mass Ejections” or CMEs, and are categorised as fast moving solar materials.

Why should we care? For starters, these little flares that may seen insignificant are actually responsible for weather conditions on Earth, and for any changes that occur. We see auroras due to these flares. Additionally, such movement could cause communication problems, and even power outages across the globe. Yes, that’s how powerful our central star is!

The Solar and Heliospheric Observatory has been designed to outline a deeper understanding of the Sun, and everything that flows from it towards the earth, including the flows of energy, and different kinds of material.

The specialised telescopes of the SOHO are able to block out the bright spots of the sun, enabling it to record and observe the fainter shades of light that emanate from the star.