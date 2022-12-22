WATCH | Heaps of corpses & exhausted workers, Chinese activist shares China's COVID horror

China has often been surrounded by many controversies over its handling of COVID-19. Earlier, images and videos that emerged on Chinese social media evoked strong criticism from many human rights activists worldwide. The lockdown in Shanghai was the most notoriously famous among China's many lockdowns. Global travel was also banned by China which invoked fear among students abroad. The reported crackdown by Chinese authorities led to rare protests in China where common people raised their voices against the harsh restrictions.

Now, in the midst of the COVID outbreak in China, Chinese human right activist Jennifer Zeng has been tweeting about the ongoing Covid horror in the country. In a tweet on Thursday, she shared a picture of Chongqing Medical University Hospital in Chongqing, Sichuan province where people are getting treatment while lying on the hospital floor. She pointed out that the surge inside the hospital is so much that there is a shortage of medical staff who can attend to patients individually. She tweeted, "There are no more beds inside the #Chongqing Medical University Hospital, and the elderly are starting to lie on the floor. The machines that are on the chests are used to replace the human hand to press the heart."

Forced to work, 23-yr old student Chen Jiahui dies

Earlier on Wednesday, she posted a tweet where she disclosed how the authorities tried to cover up the death of a graduate student of a hospital affiliated with Sichuan University after allegedly forcing him to work even despite being tested Covid-19 positive.

"Disturbing! According to Chinese social media, 23 y/o Chen Jiahui, a graduate student at West China Hospital affiliated with Sichuan University, was forced to work after testing COVID positive. After 3 days of high-intensity work, on Dec 13, he suddenly passed out," she wrote in her post while sharing the video.

Disturbing! According to Chinese social media, 23 y/o Chen Jiahui (陈家辉), a graduate student at West China Hospital affiliated with Sichuan University, was forced to work after testing #COVID positive. After 3 days of high-intensity work, on Dec 13, he suddenly passed out,

Funeral homes in China flooded with dead bodies

In a separate video which she posted yesterday, she shared an inside story from a Chinese funeral home where one can see a barrage of dead bodies lying around and the workers who are helping with the bodies have already contracted COVID. Despite that, the workers are seen carrying out their job.

A funeral home in #Beijing. When the man who shot the video asks the 2 workers why they don't wear glasses to protect themselves, they say, "We tested positive already. We are all positive."

"We are pushing bodies in 24 hours", says man at the end.

#COVID #chinacovid #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/DN9rkOToRI — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) December 21, 2022 ×

The activist posted the video indicating the terrifying ground state of the funeral home in Beijing, at the heart of China.

In #Shenyang city, as the crematory is already full and cannot hold more bodies, someone chose to leave the body on the ground in front of the crematory and left. A helpless choice, I guess.

How many have died in #CCPChina #China? #Covid pic.twitter.com/NqXzeqgHia — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferzeng97) December 16, 2022 ×

(Disclaimer: WION does not take accountability for the authenticity of the photos and videos posted by the activist on her social media account)