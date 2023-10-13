Watch | Hamas militants shoot at bathrooms during music festival in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday (Oct 13) shared a video of Hamas militants shooting at portable bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival massacre which killed 260 people. Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "WATCH Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival. This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill."

The 25-second-long video shared by the IDF showed Hamas militants firing at portable bathrooms.

Here's a look at the video: WATCH Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival.



This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill. pic.twitter.com/Ve0u9HRLWT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2023 × The Nova music festival was attended by thousands of young people. It was among the Hamas' first targets of the unprecedented surprise attack launched last weekend. On Thursday, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari told Reuters, "Hamas is ISIS. We will not live with ISIS next to our borders."

“Hamas is ISIS. We will not live with ISIS next to our borders. We wanted Gaza being economically working. We bring workers here to Israel by the thousands. But this governance of Hamas wanted this massacre to occur," Hagari said.

The attack on the festival is believed to be the worst civilian massacre in Israeli history. The party was held in a dusty field outside of Kibbutz Re’im, about 3.3 miles (5.3 kilometers) from the wall that separates Gaza from southern Israel.

According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Hamas militants converged on the festival site while others waited near bomb shelters, gunning down people who were seeking refuge.

Most of the militants were wearing body armour and brandishing AK-47 assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades. An unknown number of people from the festival were taken hostage.

