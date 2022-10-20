Watch: Giant dome of mosque in Indonesia catches fire, collapses

The giant dome of Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed on Wednesday (October 20) after a major fire. Dramatic footage of collapse of the dome is doing rounds on social media. However, as per media reports, there were no casualties.

The dome was destroyed due to fire during its renovation. Local media said that firefighters were alerted about the fire around 3 pm local time. At least ten fire-engines were sent to the spot. Social media videos show the dome engulfed in smoke and flames before ultimately collapsing.

There were no updates of the cause of the fire.

No one was injured in the fire or the ensuing collapse. Local media added that police are investigating the cause of the fire and have questioned contractors working in the building, reported Gulf Today.

Apart from the mosque, the Islamic Centre complex also houses educational, commercial and research facilities.The mosque`s dome last caught fire during renovations almost exactly 20 years ago, with the October 2002 blaze taking five hours to extinguish, reported Gulf Today.

This was not the first time the mosque's dome was on fire. Almost exactly 20 years ago, in October 2002, the dome of the Islamic Centre Grand Mosque has caught fire. Even at that time, renovation work was in progress.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE