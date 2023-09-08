Watch | Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lashes out at audience member at press meet over Jacksonville shooting

US Republican Governor from the state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, on Thursday (September 7) got into a heated argument with an audience member during a press conference, who blamed him for the racially motivated mass shooting that left three Black people dead in Jacksonville, last month.

What happened?

According to reports, the exchange which lasted not more than three minutes, started out cordial with both DeSantis and the unidentified man thanking each other for their military service. However, the unidentified man went on to accuse DeSantis of enacting policies “that hurt people like myself and the people that I love,” including his children.

The person also said that the policies the Florida governor backs have led to weapons going to “hateful people.” Subsequently, a visibly angry DeSantis said, “You don’t get to come here and blame me for some madman.” He added, “That is not appropriate and I’m not going to accept it.”

During the press conference which took place in Jacksonville DeSantis said, “I’m not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity. I am not going to take that.” This was followed by some audience members clapping.



Watch the exchange here:



“You have allowed people to hunt people like me”:



A Black audience member gets into a back and forth with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) at a Jacksonville news conference after questioning state policies he says have led to violence against Black people. pic.twitter.com/7G99npsvZ8 — The Recount (@therecount) September 7, 2023 ×

Jacksonville shooting

The suspected gunman responsible for a tragic incident at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida was identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter. The shooting, which took place on August 27 is believed to be motivated by racial hatred and resulted in the deaths of three Black individuals.

Palmeter allegedly shot three people before killing himself and left behind a last will and testament, along with disturbing writings which are called something like hatred-filled “the diary of a madman”.

ALSO READ | US: Gunman in racially motivated Jacksonville store shooting identified

Speaking about the incident during the exchange DeSantis said that the suspected gunman should have been “Baker Acted,” referring to a law in the state of Florida which allows for family members to involuntary institutionalize an individual in light of a mental health crisis.

“He should have been ruled ineligible…But they didn’t involuntarily commit him,” said the Florida governor. DeSantis then went to interrupt the unidentified man and said, “There is the truth. There is something about the truth. It’s not — everyone doesn’t have their own truth.”

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE