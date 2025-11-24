/WATCH: Exact moment suicide bomber explodes outside Pakistan’s paramilitary force HQ in Peshawar

A video of a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar has been circulated online, showing the exact moment it happened. The explosion occurred outside Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar, killing at least three security personnel on Monday (Nov 24).

The incident happened around 8 in the morning on a busy road after three suicide bombers attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters. The attacker detonated a homemade bomb at the main gate, while two others were killed in counterfiring by Peshawar Police.

The CCTV footage shows a guard seated next to a gate in the paramilitary headquarters, when a huge blast is seen close to the gates.

