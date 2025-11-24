Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /WATCH: Exact moment suicide bomber explodes outside Pakistan’s paramilitary force HQ in Peshawar

WATCH: Exact moment suicide bomber explodes outside Pakistan’s paramilitary force HQ in Peshawar

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Nov 24, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 19:06 IST
WATCH: Exact moment suicide bomber explodes outside Pakistan’s paramilitary force HQ in Peshawar

Viral video of blast Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

The CCTV footage shows a guard seated next to a gate in the paramilitary headquarters, when a huge blast is seen close to the gates.

A video of a bomb blast in Pakistan's Peshawar has been circulated online, showing the exact moment it happened. The explosion occurred outside Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar, killing at least three security personnel on Monday (Nov 24).

The incident happened around 8 in the morning on a busy road after three suicide bombers attempted to storm the Federal Constabulary (FC) headquarters. The attacker detonated a homemade bomb at the main gate, while two others were killed in counterfiring by Peshawar Police.

The CCTV footage shows a guard seated next to a gate in the paramilitary headquarters, when a huge blast is seen close to the gates.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

City Police Chief Mian Saeed said, “Initially, three militants tried to attack the headquarters. One terrorist blew himself up at the gate, while two others tried to enter the premises but were gunned down by FC personnel,” Dawn reported.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics