/WATCH | Dramatic video captures ‘stadium effect’ inside Hurricane Erin that can result in life-threatening 100-foot waves

A dramatic video of Hurricane Erin, the first major Atlantic storm of the 2025 season, has left the internet awestruck. The footage, captured by Hurricane Hunters, shows a view inside the eye of the hurricane, which is rapidly heading towards the East Coast of the United States. Experts have forecast that the storm could result in the largest waves of more than 100 feet. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm intensified from Category 1 to Category 5 within 24 hours before downgrading slightly to Category 4 on late Saturday (Aug 16).

“Last night, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew into the eye of Hurricane Erin—and captured imagery of the breathtaking stadium effect. These missions provide critical data to the NHC to improve forecasts, helping keep communities safe before the storm makes landfall,” the caption of the video shared on X read.

Social media users reacted to the video saying it was “amazing” and “spectacular”.

“This is absolutely incredible. Narrow, cylindrical stadium effect. Just surreal,” a person said. Another said, “Absolutely stunning that we have the capability to get these images.”

“Looks like a portal,” one said. “Omg this is truly awesome,” a user wrote.

Hurricane Erin

According to the NHC, the storm was about 395 miles (636 km) east of Grand Turk Island, with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph (225 kph). Earlier, it had a wind speed of 160 mph. It is moving toward the west-northwest at nearly 14 mph with a turn more northward expected to occur on Monday into Tuesday. The weather agency earlier said that Erin is expected to strengthen next week.

The storm is expected to result in heavy rainfall as it passes north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico on Sunday (Aug 17), then progress to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday night and Monday (Aug 18).

What did experts predict?

The hurricane is expected to reach the US East Coast by next week, as experts predict massive waves. Jean-Raymond Bidlot, senior scientist in ocean modeling at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) told Newsweek, “The latest forecast does indeed indicate that the largest significant wave height could reach values in excess of 50 feet with an associated most likely largest wave of more than 100 feet.” Bidlot added that these waves would be hundreds of metres in length, adding that they are typical for storms of such intensity and should not be mistaken for rogue waves.