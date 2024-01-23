Watch: Colombian Navy captures submarine carrying 800 kg of cocaine

Colombia on Saturday (Jan 20) intercepted the first narco-submarine of the year 2024 off the country’s Pacific Coast. The Columbian Navy said Monday that the submarine was destined for Europe and US. The 15-metre homemade submarine was carrying almost 800 kilograms of cocaine in small packages the size of bricks. The packages were embossed with signs of scorpions and Mexican flags.

Navy spokesman Capt. Wilmer Roa later said it was a smaller seize in comparison to what they have captured in 2023. “In reality, this was a small" seizure, Roa said. “We’ve caught submarines with almost 3,500 kilos” of the drug, he added. He also mentioned that the Colombian Navy had captured at least 10 such narco-submarines in 2023.