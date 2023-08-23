Watch: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s aide stopped from entering BRICS venue 

Moments before the BRICS plenary session began in Johannesburg on Wednesday (Aug 23), security guards of Chinese President Xi Jinping were reportedly blocked from entering the main venue.

In a video going viral on social media, it is shown that as Xi Jinping was walking towards the main venue, a man, believed to be a Chinese security official, began sprinting in an effort to catch up to the president. And as he appeared in close proximity to Xi, South African security officials blocked him from further entering as his moments raised suspicion.

What followed was utter chaos as Xi was repeatedly looking behind in order to understand what had unfolded.

At BRICS summit, South African security officers stop Chinese President Xi Jinping's officials who were trying to make their in. Literally had to close the doors prompting the Chinese President to look back several times. pic.twitter.com/EHhsd6IKEH — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 23, 2023 ×

Though it is currently unknown what caused the confusion, some reports have suggested that the security official was in fact the official translator of President Xi.

This is the second time that something unusual has transpired surrounding Xi Jinping ever since he set foot in the South African capital to attend the 15th BRICS Summit.

On Tuesday, Xi had to skip the BRICS Business Forum meeting, and it was attended by Chinese Commerce Minister Whang Wentao.

It was unknown why he had to skip the meeting, but he was later seen attending a dinner hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, along with the leaders of Brazil and India, and Russia’s foreign minister.

So far, no reason has been provided for Xi’s absence, and the stoic silence from the officials has left much room for speculation.