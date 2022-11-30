WATCH: Chinese official's awkward silence after facing a question on Covid protests

Growing protests against the draconian 'zero-Covid' policy in China appears to have rattled the officials. In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian could be seen falling short of words to justify the measures aimed at culling the Covid numbers.

A Reuters journalist during a press briefing asked Zhao if Beijing was thinking about ending the policy soon.

"Given the widespread display of anger and frustration at the zero Covid policy in recent days across China, is China thinking about ending it and if so, when?" asked the journalist.

The question was asked in English and translated in real-time to Zhao. However, the spokesperson appeared stumped as he wore a confused look.

For a good 15 seconds, Zhao remained mum while flipping through the pages on his desk. After regaining some composure, Zhao said, "Can you repeat the question."

The journalist posed the same question and once more, Zhao and the journalists in the room had to brave an 'awkward silence'.

In the end, Zhao managed to find the words and said, "What you mentioned does not reflect what happened. China has been following a dynamic Covid policy."

What is happening in China?

Ordinary citizens in different parts of China have been organising protests against the measures used by the communist regime to contain the numbers which have risen exponentially in recent weeks.

Slogans of freedom and transparency during the demonstrations have been raised by the protesters.

Sensing the resentment growing, China's top security body has called for a “crackdown” on “hostile forces”.

The Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission said it is "necessary to crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces in accordance with the law".

The Chinese government has been using force to stop the protests and it has prompted responses from both the United Nations and the United States who urged Beijing to respect the citizens’ right to peaceful protest.

(With inputs from agencies)