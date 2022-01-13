Watch: Chinese COVID-19 patients forced to live in metal boxes

The Chinese Communist government's cruel Zero-COVID policy has turned into a nightmare for numerous citizens, who are forced to stay in a tiny metal box for at least 21 days.

People, including pregnant women, toddlers, and the elderly, are being forced to stay in these packed boxes with a wooden bed and a toilet for up to two weeks, even if only one person in their area tests positive.

Residents in many districts were advised shortly after midnight that they needed to leave their houses and head to quarantine centres, according to the report.

On social media, a video showing individuals being forced to stay in these packed boxes with a wooden bed has gone viral.

China has come up with a "dynamic zero" policy for curbing outbreaks: strict lockdowns and immediate mass testing.

Millions of chinese people are living in covid quarantine camps now!

People in China, unlike in other countries, might be barred from leaving their buildings or compelled to stay in hotel rooms if they are considered high-risk contacts, according to AFP.

Close contacts are frequently recognised and quarantined quickly because of mandatory track-and-trace software.

After Xian and Tianjin, Anyang became the third city to be placed under lockdown on Wednesday, confining almost 20 million people to their homes in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Since the coronavirus initially appeared in Wuhan in late 2019, China has reported 4,636 deaths as a result of it.

