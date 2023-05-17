WATCH | Chicken on the loose halts Mexico City subway line

A chicken got loose on the tracks of Mexico City's subway system, causing service to be briefly suspended.

The city's Metro system released video on Monday showing the power shutting out at a station in the city's centre on Sunday.

The footage shows maintenance workers and civil defence officers in hard helmets pursuing the elusive bird around the tracks with brooms, gloves, and a garbage bag, reported the Associated Press.

The chicken evaded repeated efforts to trap it before one worker tossed his coat over it.

Watch the video here: Ayer por la tarde, personal de Transportación en coordinación con Protección Civil rescataron a una gallina de la zona de vías de la estación de Centro Médico de la Línea 9. Recuerda resguardar tus pertenencias así como usar transportadora para trasladar a animalitos de compañía… pic.twitter.com/YQibjsV78i — MetroCDMX (@MetroCDMX) May 15, 2023 × As per the metro system, service was soon restored following the incident.

Mexico City's underground infrastructure has been afflicted by a number of accidents that city officials have said were sabotage. Earlier this year, a woman was detained but eventually freed when pieces of a plastic washing machine agitator fell on subway lines at another station. The event was later ruled to be an accident.

Accidents on the subway have been a constant source of embarrassment for Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who is widely seen as the most probable candidate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party to succeed him in the 2024 presidential election.

In May 2021, an elevated piece of the underground system collapsed, killing 26 people and wounding almost 100. An inquiry blamed faults in the line's design, and 10 previous officials have been charged with death, injury, and property damage, however none have been imprisoned.

Sheinbaum, like the president, frequently blames losses on a conservative plot against her.

Earlier last year, López Obrador directed 6,000 National Guard personnel to guard tube stations. Mexico subway 2021 mishap In 2021, the catastrophic collapse of a subway overpass in Mexico's capital shook the country on Tuesday, sending senior authorities on the defence as they faced concerns about faulty work and insufficient maintenance for one of the world's busiest metro systems, as reported by the Washington Post.

Twenty-four people died when a concrete slab carrying a metro rail in Mexico City collapsed, sending two train carriages plummeting down the highway below. It was the a major disaster for a system that forms the backbone of the capital's transit network, and is especially crucial to millions of poor and working-class citizens.

