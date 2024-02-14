Watch: CCTV captures landslide in Turkey in which nine miners went missing

A landslide occurred at a mine in eastern Turkey in which at least nine miners went missing on Tuesday (Feb 13). The incident was captured in CCTV footage, as per the energy ministry.

The video was posted by Turkish MP Mustafa Sarigul on X. In the video, a giant mound of soil, which according to the authorities was processed for gold and had been piled on the hills, rapidly crumbled and flowed inside the valley. The crumbling mound created a deluge of earth and rocks as clouds of dust rose into the air. Yüreğimiz yanıyor.. #erzincan #iliç pic.twitter.com/L2nZzP9v4B — Mustafa Sarıgül (@M_Sarigul) February 13, 2024 × Search operation launched for missing miners

Turkey's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that 400 search and rescue workers have been in search for the missing miners.

"In order to closely coordinate the rescue work, I will interrupt my international programme with our president and move to the region as of tonight," said Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, in a posting on X.

The government stated that they have started an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Gold miner SSR Mining on Tuesday (Feb 13) suspended production at the mine.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the operations were suspended because of a "large slip on the heap leach pad".

The mine, which is located in Erzincan province, is operated by Lidya Madencilik and its owner is Turkey-based Calik Holding and Denver, Colorado-based SSR Mining.

In the third quarter of last year, the mine produced 56,768 ounces of gold and is the second-largest gold mine of SSR which has been operational since 2010.

The fall in stocks decreased the company's market value by about C$1.4 billion ($1.03 billion).