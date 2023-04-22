WATCH | Canada: Male politicians walk in pink heels to raise awareness for violence against women

In a now-viral video, male lawmakers in Canada were seen wearing pink high heels inside the country’s parliament to raise awareness about violence against women, on Friday (April 20). The politicians were participating in the “Hope in High Heels on the Hill” campaign sponsored by Halton Women’s Place based in Halton, Ontario.

“Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause,” Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra wrote on Twitter along with the video of lawmakers walking around the parliament in pink colour heels.



Violence against women is still prevalent in our society. Hope in Heels is an event that spreads awareness on violence against women while encouraging men and boys to be part of the solution. We wore their signature pink heels in support to this important cause. @HaltonWomensPl pic.twitter.com/5qngxQ6Myu — Omar Alghabra (@OmarAlghabra) April 20, 2023 ×

In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “Now that I have your attention, violence against women comes in all forms, not just physical. Men, starting with me, need to be aware of the consequences of our actions and words and do better to create space for women around us.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social Development also took to the microblogging platform and said how they welcomed the Halton Women’s Place for the fourth annual “Hope in High Heels on the Hill” and “continue the conversation on systemic violence against women. Educating men and boys is part of the solution, and it is all of our responsibilities to end gender based violence.”

“We were thrilled to see so many individuals across all political parties participate and walk in the heels to show their support in ending gender-based violence,” said the Halton Women’s Place.

Twitter reacts

The event garnered mostly criticism from Twitter users as many responded to the video posted by Alghabra calling it “ridiculous” or “insulting,” while others questioned how is this helping and called it “offensive.”

“I’m sorry am I missing something - how does men walking in pink heels around a table help women and men of domestic abuse and violence,” wrote one Twitter user.

“As the survivor of a violent attack this is just so offensive,” said another user.

“This is incredibly insulting to women. Instead of combatting abuse and violence against women with leadership and policies your government wastes time virtue signaling. Do your job instead please,” wrote a Twitter user.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE