Watch: Bird in Australian zoo perfectly mimics crying baby

There are birds with a variety of capabilities. Some sing well, some are excellent hunters. But for humans, birds who possess interesting qualities appeal the most. Take parrots for example. Parrots are famed for their skills of imitation. A similar bird is making waves online.

It's a lyrebird in an Australian zoo. What's so special about this one? Well the bird is creating noise (quite literally) for perfectly mimicking a crying baby.

The Taronga Zoo, where this lyrebird Echo is housed has even filmed it and put the video on Twitter

"Bet you weren't expecting this wake-up call! You're not hearing things, our resident lyrebird Echo has the AMAZING ability to replicate a variety of calls - including a baby's cry!" says the zoo in its tweet.

Song of lyrebirds in the wild has been described as "the most elaborate, the most complex, and the most beautiful" by Sir David Attenborough.

Lyrebirds are masters in mimicking their surroundings.

Given this, it worth pondering why a lyrebird in a zoo would choose to mimic a crying baby, eh?