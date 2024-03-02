Watch: Biden makes another gaffe of mixing Ukraine with Gaza in announcement of aid airdrops

United States President Joe Biden made another major gaffe on the camera as he announced that the country will be airdropping food and supplies into "Ukraine" when what he meant to say was the Gaza Strip.

The remarks were made by Biden while speaking with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"In the coming days, we're going to join with our friends in Jordan and others who are providing airdrops of additional food and supplies", said the president, adding that the United States will "seek to open up other avenues in, including possibly a marine corridor".

However, Biden twice made the mistake of saying that airdrops would be made in Ukraine, which forced White House officials to clarify that he was actually talking about Gaza.



"We're going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of, additional food and supplies into Ukraine (Gaza) and, seek to continue to open up other avenues in Ukraine (Gaza), including the possibility of a marine corridor, deliver large amounts of humanitarian assistance in addition to expanding deliveries by land," the president said.

White House clarifies Joe Biden's gaffe

Later, White House spokesman John Kirby, while speaking to the reporters, said that Joe Biden was "referring to Gaza" in his remarks.



Another goof-up was made by Biden earlier this month when he called Egyptian President Abd el-Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi the "President of Mexico".

The mistake happened while he was speaking about convincing El-Sisi to open Rafah Border Crossing's gates that Egypt shares with Gaza for more humanitarian aid to enter the Palestinian region.

Immediately, he made the mistake of angrily denying special counsel Robert Hur's claims that his memory is "poor" and "faulty". The health of Joe Biden has often been under scrutiny because of his frequent goof-ups.

However, Biden's doctor on February 29 said that the US president went through an annual physical examination and "continues to be fit for duty".