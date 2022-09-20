Watch: Australian TV presenters struggle to recognise UK PM Truss at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Edited By: Nishtha Badgamia
London, UK Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 02:11 PM(IST)

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral  Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

As they were headed inside the building Grimshaw asked, “Who’s this?” to which Overton replied, “Hard to identify…Maybe, uh, minor royals”.

During Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, on Monday, as the world leaders and dignitaries were filing into Westminster Abbey, Channel 9 presenters and veteran reporters, Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw struggled to recognise the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss. A Twitter user posted the footage saying the two presenters "had absolutely no idea who she was."

 

×

 

UK PM Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary were among the 500 world leaders and dignitaries that were attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. As they were headed inside the building Grimshaw asked, “Who’s this?” to which Overton replied, “Hard to identify…Maybe, uh, minor royals”. Subsequently, Overton took to Twitter to blame the live feed for the slip-up. 
 

×

 

However, they were not the only ones, as some people watching BBC’s coverage of the event alleged that the UK presenters did not know who Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was. Notably, the Australian prime minister was elected earlier this year in May. 

Among several users on Twitter, Author Jane Caro said, “it’s clear the commentators have no idea who he is,” when the BBC footage reportedly focused on the Australian PM and his partner, Jodie Haydon entering the building. 
 

×

 

 

Read in App