Watch: Australian TV presenters struggle to recognise UK PM Truss at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

During Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, on Monday, as the world leaders and dignitaries were filing into Westminster Abbey, Channel 9 presenters and veteran reporters, Peter Overton and Tracy Grimshaw struggled to recognise the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Liz Truss. A Twitter user posted the footage saying the two presenters "had absolutely no idea who she was."





This says a lot about the UK, none of it good

UK PM Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary were among the 500 world leaders and dignitaries that were attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. As they were headed inside the building Grimshaw asked, “Who’s this?” to which Overton replied, “Hard to identify…Maybe, uh, minor royals”. Subsequently, Overton took to Twitter to blame the live feed for the slip-up.



We were relying on a video feed for live stream of arrivals. At times the video would freeze so we'd turn around to try to catch a glimpse. I do know what British PM, Liz Truss looks like.The back of her hat,not so much! @9NewsSyd — Peter Overton (@PeterOverton) September 20, 2022

However, they were not the only ones, as some people watching BBC’s coverage of the event alleged that the UK presenters did not know who Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was. Notably, the Australian prime minister was elected earlier this year in May.

Among several users on Twitter, Author Jane Caro said, “it’s clear the commentators have no idea who he is,” when the BBC footage reportedly focused on the Australian PM and his partner, Jodie Haydon entering the building.

