WATCH: An ode to Queen Elizabeth on bagpipes, 'Amazing Grace'

Paul Allen Burns performed bagpipes in honour of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. (September 8). He performed the music to the hymn "Amazing Grace" as he was standing on the hill in Accrington, northern England.

This is the moment a lone piper paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen after her death was announced. Paul Burns went to the top of the Coppice in Accrington to show his "appreciation of her life and service to the country".



Full story and clip here: https://t.co/ZbCLH3jZnE pic.twitter.com/LJeeXTVeQg — ITV Granada Reports (@GranadaReports) September 9, 2022 ×

Burns claimed that after learning of Queen's passing, he felt compelled to do some action to honour her memory and her contributions to the nation.

Additionally, he stated that the "bagpipes staring over Accrington" looked like a proper tribute to the Queen.

Burns remembered the day the Queen came to the town in 2012. He claimed that playing for her made him feel incredibly proud and that he will never forget it.

