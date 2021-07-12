Watch: Amusement ride goes out of control at a US carnival

At a local festival in Michigan, United States, an amusement ride started to malfunction midway in a horrific incident. The video showing the whole incident has been buzzing on the social media.

In the video, some onlookers can be seen gasping for breath while others rushed to the rescue of people on board the ride.

At the National Cherry Festival, the magic carpet amusement ride can be seen swinging violently. In the process, it rocked its metallic foundations.

The presence of mind of some onlookers averted a major untoward accident as the ride was just about to topple over. A passersby could be seen hopping on the ride's foundation to balance it. Following suit, several others joined in to stabilise the structure of the ride.

Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over

A netizen posted the incident's video on social media, saying, “Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over.”

A report on the incident said that no injuries were reported. The ride was also disassembled, adding that the harnesses remained locked for several minutes even after the ride came to a still.

The onlookers cheered and clapped after everyone got down from the ride.