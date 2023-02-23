Watch | Activists paint huge Ukrainian flag outside Russian Embassy in London

To show their support for the war-torn country, several activists painted a gigantic Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London on Thursday. Campaign group named "Led By Donkeys" used over 300 litres of colour across the road to paint the 5382 square feet Ukrainian flag. The campaigners used wheelbarrows and brushes to paint the huge flag.

"Ukraine is an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination," the group said in a statement. "The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) embassy in London will serve to remind him of that."

According to the campaign group, the colour used was non-toxic, washable and was designed for road art.However, this has caused a disruption in traffic. Three men and a woman was arrested and are in custody "on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway."

"ARRESTS IN KENSINGTON: At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway. Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody," Kensington & Chelsea Police tweeted.

As the campaigners painted the streets, many continued to drive which left a trail of colorful markings along the road which borders Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens. This kind of patriotic messaging have been seen earlier as well. Many people in US and other countries have been flying the Yellow and Blue Ukrainian flag as a mark to resist against Russia's continued war on the East European country.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE