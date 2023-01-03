'Wasn’t my fault..': Donald Trump on the midterm loss, blames 'abortion'

Former US president Donald Trump has blamed the pro-life Republicans for the absence of the proverbial 'red-wave' in the November midterm election. Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social and argued his point.

​”​It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms,” wrote Trump.

“I was 233-20! It was the ​’abortion issue,​’​ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters​," added the Republican leader.

Trump continued in his rant and added that pro-life voters 'disappeared' after Roe v. Wade fell.

“Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again​. Plus, Mitch stupid $’s!​” added Trump.

The former president was referring to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell who has been repeatedly targetted by Trump after the November elections.

Prior to the elections, Trump and his coterie of supporters were confident that there was a red wave across the country.

However, as it turned out, both Democrats and Republicans were evenly matched with the former winning the Senate while the Reds managed to gain a narrow majority in the House.

It hasn't been easy sailing for Trump after the end of the November 8 elections. The Republican leader looking to mount a comeback in 2024 was indicted by a senate panel committee's report of trying to incite the January 6 Capitol Hill riots.

Last week, the House Ways and Means Committee released Trump's tax returns for the last six years. The redacted tax returns showed that Trump had a bank account in China between 2015 to 2017.

(With inputs from agencies)