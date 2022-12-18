Washington Post's journalist banned from Twitter after asking Musk for comment

Following a wave of suspensions by CEO Elon Musk, Taylor Lorenz of The Washington Post was the most recent journalist to be barred from Twitter.

Lorenz said that she was looking into Musk for a story alongside Post technology reporter Drew Harwell. She had attempted to get in touch with the business mogul earlier in the week, but her messages went unanswered. On Saturday, she made another try by tagging Musk in a tweet asking for an interview. The tweet did not specify the subject in detail.

Lorenz received a message that her account had been "permanently suspended" when she returned later on Saturday to see whether there had been a reaction on Twitter.

“I won’t say I didn’t anticipate it,” Lorenz said in a phone interview early Sunday with The Associated Press. She said she wasn’t given a specific reason for the ban.

Last week, Twitter suspended the accounts of several journalists, including writers for The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, Voice of America, and other organisations, who cover the social media network and Elon Musk. Many of those accounts were recovered when Musk conducted an online survey.

“Again, the suspension occurred with no warning, process or explanation -- this time as our reporter merely sought comment from Musk for a story,” Buzbee said. “Post journalists should be reinstated immediately, without arbitrary conditions.“

