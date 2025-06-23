/Was Trump’s sudden G7 exit linked to Iranian sleeper cell threat? Report claims

When President Donald Trump abruptly left the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Canada, a full day ahead of schedule, the official explanation was swift and stern: the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran required his immediate presence in Washington. But among diplomats and intelligence officials, a more unsettling theory quickly began to spread— one that linked Trump’s exit not just to the Middle East, but to threats much closer to home. Specifically, there were reports that Iran had activated or threatened to activate sleeper cells within the United States. Could this be the real reason behind the sudden leaving of the American president from the G7 stage?

According to senior intelligence sources, chatter picked up in the days leading up to the summit suggested that Tehran, reeling from the devastation inflicted was preparing asymmetric retaliation. One threat loomed particularly large: attacks on American targets through covert operatives embedded in the West. The CIA reportedly flagged multiple signals indicating potential “active positioning” of these sleeper units.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, in a pointed remark to the press, claimed Trump was leaving “to play a role in de-escalation” between Israel and Iran, hinting at US backchannel talks. But Trump fired back while still in the air, using Truth Social to accuse Macron of being “publicity-seeking” and “getting it wrong.” He added ominously: “Much bigger than that. Stay tuned.” Those five words — “much bigger than that” — have since become the focus of intense speculation. Was Trump referring to the evolving war in the Middle East? Or was he alluding to a more imminent threat — a plot that could potentially unfold within US borders? While the White House has continued to cite the Iran war as the central reason for his return, officials have notably avoided denying reports of heightened domestic threat alerts issued to major cities.

What are sleeper cells?

Sleeper cells are the term used to refer to covert operatives that are embedded in a target country with no immediate mission until activated or called to action by their operatives.

These operatives often live quiet, unassuming lives, fully assimilated—working regular jobs, holding down routine roles—until they suddenly "wake up" to execute a mission. Sleeper cells are arguably the most insidious and unpredictable threat, because these operatives hide in plain sight, often invisible until it's too late.

The US Department of Homeland Security has once again sounded the alarm on Iran's global threat posture, warning that the Islamic Republic is expected to continue sponsoring terrorism and plotting attacks against individuals, including current and former American officials. The latest assessment echoes a similar report issued by DHS under the Biden administration in 2024.

Mike Nelson, a retired Special Forces lieutenant colonel with CENTCOM experience, told News Nation that Hezbollah has had sleeper cells in the western hemisphere for some time, including coming through Venezuela. He said that Iranians and Hezbollah have used these cells in the past, including during the Jewish Community Centre bombing in Buenos Aires in 1994.