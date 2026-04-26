/Was shooter at White House Correspondents’ dinner linked to Iran? Trump calls him ‘lone wolf’

US President Donald Trump described the shooter at the White House Correspondents’ dinner as a “lone wolf” during his address at the press briefing following the shooting incident on Saturday (Apr 25). Trump also ruled out that the gunman was linked to Iran. This comes after shots were fired at the media gala in Washington, where hundreds had gathered. Trump was rushed off stage and evacuated from the Hilton hotel ballroom as chaos unfolded at the venue.

“In my opinion, he was a lone wolf,” Trump said of the shooter, describing the man as a “whack job”. He added that the man had been captured and his apartment in California was being searched.

“The man has been captured. They’re going to his apartment. I guess he lives in California, and he’s a sick person, a very sick person, and we don’t want things like this to happen,” Trump said.

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“A man charged a security checkpoint, armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service,” Trump said.

“It’s not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don’t know if that had anything to do with it, I really don’t think so, based on what we know,” Trump said.

Trump cancels US envoy’s trip to Pakistan for truce talks

Earlier on Saturday, the US President said that he had cancelled his Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner’s trip to Pakistan for the peace talks after being unimpressed with Iran’s position. The tensions in West Asia continue to rise amid a fragile ceasefire, with uncertainty looming over peace negotiations.