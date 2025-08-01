/Was Kash Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins 'honeypotting' FBI director? Here's how she reacted to Mossad spy claims

After Federal Bureau of Investigation director Kash Patel and the US Justice Department issued a memo on the Epstein case, Patel's girlfriend Alexis Wilkins has been involved in several conspiracy theories, one of which accused her of being Israel's Mossad agent, sent to manipulate the FBI director.



Wilkins has now been pushing back the theories and rumours, describing it as "incredibly disheartening." The 26-year-old singer has been slammed on the internet, as some called her "honeypotting" Kash Patel on behalf of another nation, according to a New York Post report.



Alexis, while speaking on the "Megyn Kelly Show", said that the critics twisted her background, adding that, "I think people see certain pieces and I get it."



“They want to connect things, they want to justify, some of the pain that they’ve been through watching the last four years, and there are pieces of this that, you know, I can understand,” she said.



She added, "I think that they’ve taken just these pieces of evidence that you laid out and tied them together in all of the wrong ways.”



All this comes after the US Justice Department closed the Epstein case and concluded that there was no foul play in Epstein's death. Since many people believe Epstein was a Mossad agent, they assumed that there is Israeli pressure on the US cover-up of Epstein files and Wilkins is the "honeypot".



"The fact that it's accusing me of manipulating the person I love is a horrible accusation," Alexis said on Megyn Kelly's show.



Some of the theories were based on Wilkin's past, as she was connected with PragerU, a conservative media nonprofit. Its CEO, Marissa Streit, once served in the Israeli army. But, Kash Patel's girlfriend has no ties with Israel and is Armenian and Christian.



When Megyn Kelly asked her directly if she was a spy, Wilkins firmly responded, “Definitely not, that is a firm no on that front.”



Earlier last month, Wilkins took to X, and while expressing frustration, called the accusations "insanely ridiculous".

"It’s disappointing to see people with no real contribution to political discourse spin ridiculous conspiracy theories out of thin air,” she wrote. “These accusations are obviously insanely ridiculous.”

FBI director frustrated

When Megyn Kelly asked Wilkins about the FBI director's reaction to the online criticism, she said that Patel is fine with people coming after him, but he got frustrated when it came to her.



She added that Patel is not allowed to speak about his work with her and she knows nothing more than what the public gets to know.



"He was very unhappy to say the least," Wilkins said.