/Warning issued over carcinogens in popular Hershey candies

Health officials in the United Kingdom are asking people to stay away from one particular brand of candy produced under the popular American brand Hershey. The Food Standards Agency has warned that the Jolly Rancher products are "unsafe to eat" as they contain ingredients that could damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer.

The body has asked businesses and people not to sell and purchase the sweets. It states that the chemical compounds in Jolly Rancher sweets are "not compliant with UK laws". These include mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons (MOAH) and mineral oil saturated hydrocarbons (MOSH).

The FSA published a food alert on Wednesday evening. The FSA said, "MOAH can cause damage to DNA and has the potential to increase the risk of cancer, particularly if consumed in high quantities over a prolonged period of time."



"MOAH is a genotoxic carcinogen; therefore, no exposure is without risk to human health."

Notably, MOAH and MOSH are used in candies to avoid stickiness and to give them a glossy effect.

It added that there is "no immediate cause for concern, as food safety risk is low".

The products in question include Jolly Rancher Hard Candy, Jolly Rancher 'Misfits' Gummies, Jolly Rancher Hard Candy Fruity 2 in 1, and Jolly Rancher Berry Gummies.

A spokesperson for Hershey said that safety is their priority while making Jolly Rancher items. However, it was not always possible to guarantee that products produced in the US were compliant with the regulations of another country.

They said, "The safety and quality of Jolly Rancher is our first priority, and consumers can rest assured that our products are safe to enjoy."

The FSA said that it has been working with Hershey since 2024 to remove the items from circulation in the UK. However, some businesses are still selling them. Consumers have been advised to throw away the above products and reach out to the Trading Standards department or the environmental health department in the local authority.

