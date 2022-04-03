Warm weather animal species arriving in Scotland get Gaelic names

In Scotland, some warm weather species, who seem to be arriving due to climate change, are being named in Gaelic language.

Devised by the wildlife artist Derek Robertson, the project has been endorsed by Scotland’s Gaelic language and nature conservation agencies. They have identified 40 species, which need formal Gaelic names.

The firecrest, a UK’s tiny bird, has been named luxuriates, while azure damselfly is now cruinneag liath. The common rosefinch has become deargan drise. The bearded tit has got the name, the moustached reed-worker or cuilcear staiseach.

The whole list is being finalised and will be published in a new book in June. The publication will be edited by Robertson. It will feature watercolours of each species. A short three-line poem for each animal by the Skye-based Irish poet Rody Gorman in Gaelic language will also be scripted.

The project has been designed to update the Gaelic lexicon in such a way that it embraces the language’s historic connections to the natural heritage of Scotland, Robertson said.

“Gaelic has a rich tradition of naming things which is really beautiful,” Robertson added.

Gaelic will also adopt words from other languages. “Languages borrow words all the time and that is a process for any living language. But Gaelic has a very strong connection with the natural world and that is reflected in its naming of things,” he said.

