Want to 'work-from-home' from Cayman Islands? Here's what you need to do

The pandemic is ongoing and many of us are still working from home. Work from home may suit some people but for others, it's a sure shot way to boredom. These people want to come out of their houses at any cost and current situation does not let them. But how about we tell you about an option where you can laze around on a beach of a tropical paradise and 'work from home' from there.

The latest offer from Cayman Islands might let you do just that. Cayman Islands have not yet opened for travel, so this may be your only way to get there. Cayman Islands are a British Overseas Territory and have successfully contained the spread of coronavirus as compared to other nations.

Cayman Islands launched Global Citizen Concierge Program on October 21 and is inviting people to ride out the remnant of coronavirus pandemic on the three picturesque islands. People from around the world can apply for a Global Citizen Certificate and if it is granted, the holder can travel in and out of the Cayman Islands provided they spend 90 days in the territory per year.

Sounds good? Well it sure is!

But like every other good thing, this too comes at a price. The condition to be eligible for this program is that you have to be earning a minimum annual salary of USD 100,000

During the application process, the applicant will have to furnish proof of his earnings. If you want to go to Cayman Islands with your partner, your combined income should be USD 1,50,000 annually. The limit goes up to USD 180,000 for individuals or couples with dependent children.

If this option is too costly for you, you can check out other (relatively) cheaper options.

Under 'remotely from Georgia' program, you can work remotely in Georgia if you earn at least USD 2000 a month. Want to go to Estonia and work remotely? You can do so if you earn USD 4141 annually. In a mood to go to Dubai? Provide income proof of at least USD 5000 per month and you are set.